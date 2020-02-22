Billie Eilish: No Time to Die is UK number one

Universal Pictures

Billie Eilish has reached 001 with her 007 song No Time To Die.

Yep, her theme for the new James Bond movie has reached the top of the charts.

At 18 years old, Eilish is the youngest artist, and first woman, to get the number one spot for a Bond song.

No Time To Die is the teenager's first UK number one single, and it's also broken a record for the most 007 single sales.

So far the song has 90,000 chart sales and 10.6 million streams after its first week of release.

Adele's Skyfall managed 84,000 sales in its opening week in 2012, while Sam Smith's The Writing's On The Wall, for the film Spectre, got 70,000.

Sam Smith got a number one for his release back in 2015, and No Time To Die is only the second time a song for a James Bond movie has got to number one.

The Official Charts Company says her opening week chart sales are understood to be the biggest for a Bond theme of all time, based on its available records.

Billie Eilish wrote the song with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, as well as Hans Zimmer who has made music for lots of films, and famous UK guitarist and musician Johnny Marr.

From winning Grammys to a record-breaking hit, this caps off an awesome week for Billie, who won a Brit award for best international female artist on Tuesday.