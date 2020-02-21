Pink manta ray spotted off the Great Barrier Reef and other odd-coloured animals
When a very rare pink manta ray was been spotted off Australia on the Great Barrier Reef it got us thinking, what other weird-coloured animals are there are out there?
This beautiful manta ray is thought to be one of the rarest in the world. It's almost entirely pink underneath. It was spotted by accident near the Great Barrier Reef off Australia by a photographer who was actually on the look-out for turtles, manta rays and sharks.
Magnus/ Kristian Laine
This White Indian peafowl was photographed on Lake Maggiore in Italy. White peafowl are a colour variety of the India Blue Peacock. They turn white because of leucism, a condition that affects the birds' feathers. White Peafowl occur naturally but they are pretty rare. Conservationists believe they exist in the wild across India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
Getty Images
This is a Chinese white dolphin or Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, nicknamed the pink dolphin. It's seen here swimming in waters off the coast of Hong Kong. They are so rare that a Hong Kong conservation group set up a DNA bank to try to help save the mammals facing a sharp population decline.
AFP/Getty Images
It is estimated that the chance of catching a blue lobster is about one in two million. But here's one in Portland in the US. The blue is a result of a genetic mutation that causes the lobster to produce an excessive amount of a particular protein. They are so hard to come by that they can sell for up to $500 (£385). Don't think we'll be 'snapping' one up anytime soon.
Portland Press Herald/Getty Images
These roosters, called an Ayam Cimani, are specially bred in Indonesia for their looks. The chickens are completely black including their beak, tongue, bones and meat. These chickens can be sold for between $50 (£38) to $2,500 (around £1,900) depending on the quality and breed of the chicken.