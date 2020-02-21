Jay Z snaps up De Bruyne, Lukaku and Bailly as a football agent

Getty Images

If Jay Z wasn't already influential enough, he's now trying to break into the world of football by becoming an agent.

The rapper extraordinaire - who is married to Beyonce - has signed up some of the world's most important sport stars through his company Roc Nation Sports.

Representing players is big business in football, with agents acting as the middle-men in multi million pound deals between players and their clubs.

They negotiate things like the player's salary and the amount of money they themselves will receive for sorting out the deal.

What is Roc Nation Sports?

Getty Images Jay Z (right) pictured with Roc Nation Sports boxer Andre Ward (left)

Jay Z started his sports agency, Roc Nation Sports, in 2013.

It was his first step into sports management after overseeing the establishment of a successful entertainment and music empire, Roc Nation Entertainment, representing music artists including Rihanna, Grimes and DJ Khaled.

As well as running all these companies, Jay Z is one of the most famous rap artists in the world.

Getty Images Artists including Rihanna (pictured) and DJ Khaled are signed up to Roc Nation Entertainment

In the time since establishing Roc Nation Sports, Jay Z's company has signed up lots of American sports stars including players from Major League Baseball, American Football and the NBA.

They also represent lots of boxing stars including former unified middleweight world champion, Andre Ward.

Which footballers has Jay Z signed?

Getty Images Roc Nation Sport represents lots of footballers including Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku (pictured)

Roc Nation made their move into football in 2015, signing Belgian international, Axel Witsel who now plays for Borussia Dortmund.

Since then, they've bagged Manchester United's Eric Bailly, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea's Reece James.

In 2018, Roc Nation made headlines when they signed then Manchester United player, Romelu Lukaku after he'd parted ways from so-called 'super-agent' Mino Raiola.

You might recognise the name Raiola. He's Paul Pogba's agent and has been very vocal about Manchester United's - particularly manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær's - handling of his client.

What's next for Jay Z and Roc Nation?

Matt Pintus Marcus Rashford (left) posted a picture with Jay Z (right) on his Instagram page following a trip to Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl

In the build up to the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, Jay Z was pictured with Manchester United and England striker, Marcus Rashford.

It's been reported in lots of newspapers that Rashford - who is currently represented by his brothers - is Roc Nation's next big superstar target.