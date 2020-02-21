Floods: How do you keep pets safe?

Getty Images

Floods are no fun for anyone, but for animals it can be an even more confusing and scary time.

If you are worried about how the recent floods might affect your pets, then animal welfare charity, the RSPCA, has some advice on what you can do.

Read on to find out how to help look after your pets.

AFP/Getty Images Members of the emergency services don't just help to evacuate people, they look after pets too

Never put yourself in danger to help your pet

As much as we all love our pets, the RSPCA says it's important to never put yourself or others at risk to try and rescue an animal.

Jason Finch, from the charity, said: "Don't put your own or another life in danger to attempt an animal rescue. In case of flooding, the RSPCA has an experienced team of 80 inspectors - trained to work in water, to rescue both people and animals - to provide assistance to communities affected by flooding."

Have an evacuation plan for your pets

If you live in an area which is at risk, then you and your family might already have a plan and some ideas about what to do if it floods.

Talk with your family about the safest way you could help your animals escape from your home if you need to.

This might mean using a pet carrier or, if the pet is too big to carry, plan ahead so you can get yourself, and your pets, out early before the water level gets too high.

Jason said: "If there is a flood warning don't hope for the best, act early. If disaster strikes, put your animal flood plan into action."

Getty Images A pet carrier can make it easier to get animals to safety

Have safe, dry and warm shelter

It's important that pets have somewhere they can stay that is safe, warm and dry.

It might mean moving their beds upstairs so it isn't on the ground floor, or if you have to leave your home and stay somewhere else, think about what you can easily take with you.

Getty Images

Change your walking route

If there is flooding in your area, check if it affects the routes you usually use to take your pets for a walk.

If it does, it might mean planning to go a different way to make sure you don't have to go near any flood water or areas which might not be safe.

Have a carrier on standby for smaller animals

If you need to leave the house in an emergency, it's good to have a carrier that you can use to take out small animals at short notice.

Getty Images A rug or coat can protect horses from bad weather - not all horses need a coat though so make sure to get some advice before you give them a cover

Move them to higher ground where it is safer

If you have a horse, pony or a similar kind of animal, then speak to the people who run the stables about what they plan to do if there is a flood.

Encourage your family to leave emergency contact details near the field or stable so people can get in touch with you if there's a problem.

If you own the field that your animal is in, make sure to move them to higher ground as soon as you can, and ensure there is enough food for them to graze on and a place for shelter.

The RSPCA advice is to never put your own life in danger to attempt an animal rescue. If you see an animal outside that looks like it's suffering or in danger tell an adult. They can then take a note of the location, time and date, and call the RSPCA.

Have emergency supplies of food, bedding and water

Always have some extras to hand in case you are not able to go out to the shops.

Extra bedding is a good idea, as well as bottles of clean water to help keep your pets healthy and hydrated.