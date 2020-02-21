play
Animal Crossing: New details revealed

Last updated at 07:49
Animal Crossing.Nintendo

Nintendo has released the details for the brand new Animal Crossing game on the Nintendo Switch console.

The game is called 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' and its new features were revealed in a live Nintendo Direct to fans across the world.

Animal Crossing is one of Nintendo's most popular games.

Back in 2017, it was reported that more than 15 million people downloaded in the six days after its release.

Nintendo will release Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Switch on March 20.

Here are three things we've learned about the new game.

Nookphone
Animal Crossing.Nintendo

In the new game, players will be transported to a deserted island.

It's there that they'll establish a new life and will be able to craft and build custom items. They'll also be able to interact with newcomers as they arrive.

The main menu of the game takes the form of a smart-phone called the Nookphone.

The phone is full of apps with each one corresponding to a specific part of the game.

There's an app for the in-game map, one for collecting recipes and another for tracking your progression called 'Nook Miles'.

New Structure

The Nook Miles app in the new game is a series of quests. The aim of it is to add a bit more structure to the game.

For example, if a player tries to catch a certain number of fish, they'll earn miles that go towards paying off the debt they have.

Players can also visit other people's islands online.

Familiar characters are back
Isabelle.Nintendo

Some good news - Nintendo confirmed that Isabelle is back in the game!

Based on the footage shown during Nintendo Direct, it appears that Isabelle will support players with general operations around the island getaway.

It's been confirmed that Gulliver will also appear onshore as well at some point during the player's journey.

