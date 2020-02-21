National Literacy Trust on why audiobooks are good for young readers

Getty Images

Audiobooks can benefit childrens' reading skills, according to new research published by the charity, the National Literacy Trust.

The report looks at the advantages of listening to a recording of a novel being read, and the impact on young readers.

It found that audiobooks can also help with enjoyment as well as mental health and emotional wellbeing.

What is the National Literary Trust? The charity says its aim is to improve the reading, writing, speaking and listening skills of those who need it most.

The research also suggests that listening to a recorded story needs the same mental skills as when reading in print, so audiobooks can help with understanding words and remembering information.

Another benefit is that they can give children access to a broader range of texts as well as engaging readers who might be reluctant, struggling or developing.

Emily Best, from the National Literacy Trust, said: "Audiobooks can be the key to unlocking a child's love of reading. They enable children of all reading abilities and interests to access and explore the incredible world of stories, which are brought to life by a range of exciting voices, different accents and sound effects.

"You can listen to an audiobook almost anytime and anywhere, and in the days of tablets, smartphones and smart speakers, listening to stories is easier than ever before."

In the last year alone the popularity of audiobooks amongst children increased by 138%, with one in three children listening to them for 15 minutes or more a week.

But what's your favourite way to read?

Do you love picking up a printed book or do you prefer a digital version? Let us know by voting and commenting below.

