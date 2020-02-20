play
Watch Newsround

Love Your Pet Day: What's your favourite thing about yours?

Last updated at 11:24
comments
View Comments

If you can't seen this, click here.

More like this

Glum-dog-under-an-umbrella-in-the-rain.

Storm Dennis: How to keep your pets safe when there's bad weather

Puppy-lying-on-pink-rug-surrounded-by-marshmallows.

Valentine's Day: Buying cards for pets - would you buy one or do you think it's a silly idea?

Stumpy-the-white-Labrador-blood-donor-dog.

Stumpy the record-breaking blood donor and other dogs doing amazing jobs

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Aerial-view-of-the-Welsh-village-of-Crickhowell-which-has-been-cut-off-as-the-river-Usk-bursts-its-banks-at-Crickhowell-Bridge.

The UK could see a month's worth of rain in one day

comments
blue-whales-swimming

'Astonishing' rise in blue whale numbers

comments
palm-oil

Why your morning cereal could soon be orangutan-friendly

comments
Newsround Home