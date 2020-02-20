Lemon Festival: The zest sculptures you've ever seen!
Forget about putting them on pancakes. These oranges and lemons have been used to create some pretty impressive sculptures for the annual Lemon Festival in France.
Forget about putting them on pancakes - these oranges and lemons have been used to create some pretty impressive sculptures. The Fête du Citron or Lemon Festival takes place in Menton in France.
EPA
More than 200,000 people visit it each year to see citrus creations! Menton is next to the border with Italy and is famous for its citrus fruit industry! That explains all the lemons and oranges...
Reuters
This year is the 87th Lemon Festival. It lasts for 15 days and organisers have managed to squeeze in a number of different displays. One of the themes is world festivals.
Reuters
This sculpture is inspired by Brazil's Rio Carnival which is thought to be the biggest carnival in the world. During it, crowds of people parade through the streets wearing colourful costumes and giant stilts.
EPA
It takes thousands of hours to create the sculptures, with each piece of fruit being placed on one at a time. Do you think this one is the zest!?
Reuters
While this might look a little scary, it's been based around Mexico's Day of the Dead festival which is all about remembering and honouring loved ones who have passed away.
Reuters
This snapper is getting a photo of a sculpture inspired by Australia's Darwin Festival. It's the country's only tropical arts festival and started after Cyclone Tracy caused damage to the city of Darwin on Christmas Eve in 1974. It began as a celebration of the area's revival after the natural disaster.
EPA
Now that is an ele-fantastic sculpture. Once the festival is over all of the structures are recycled. The fruits and flowers are sold to the public so they don't go to waste. Just in time for pancake day!