Erling Haaland: Ten cool facts about the teenage superstar

The Ronaldo versus Messi era may be coming to an end - and there is one man who seems determined to take over their crown - Erling Braut Haaland.

The 19-year-old Norwegian international has already scored 39 goals this season and shows no sign of slowing down.

He scored twice for German side Borussia Dortmund last night as they beat Paris St-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie.

Here are 10 things you need to know about one of the hottest properties in world football.

1. Out of nowhere

Haaland was probably only known by football anoraks playing hours and hours of Football Manager until he stormed onto the scene by scoring nine goals in a match for Norway at the Under-20 World Cup in 2019.

In just five games for the Under-20 side, Haaland scored an incredible 11 times and was quickly fast-tracked into the senior set-up.

His goal-scoring exploits made news all over the world as lots of experts called him 'one to watch'.

2. He's got a famous dad

Alf-Inge Haaland (left) played for Manchester City and Leeds United in the late Nineties

Haaland's dad is also a big deal in Norway.

When Haaland was born, his dad, Alf-Inge Haaland, was playing in the English Premier League for Leeds United. He went on to play for Manchester City and was capped 34 times by his country.

3. Can he play for England?

That means Haaland was born in Leeds...and that mean's he's eligible to play for England.

But before you get too excited, he's already been capped by Norway so there's no chance of him leading England to World Cup victory in the future.

4. Big impact at 15

Haaland played for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde

Haaland made his senior debut in football at just 15 when he came off the bench in a Norway second-tier league game for Bryne FK against Ranheim IL.

He impressed then-Molde boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough to secure a move to the top division.

Within a year of moving to Molde, he was off again. This time, he was signed by Austrian champions, Red Bull Salzburg.

5. A brilliant alarm tone

Haaland is known for his big Zlaten-esque confident statements.

For example, when he was talking about his performances in the Champions League, he said: "The Champions League anthem is my alarm tone. I wake up to it everyday...it's the last song I'll get tired of."

Another good one was: "I sleep with the five balls that I scored a hat-trick with... I look at them every day, they are my girlfriends."

6. Record breaker

Haaland has already scored 39 goals this season.

This season, he became the first teenager to score in five consecutive UEFA Champions League matches.

He's only the second teenager to score 10 goals in the Champions League.

7. Man Utd link

Before he moved to Dortmund, Haaland was heavily linked with Premier League side Manchester United.

However, experts said at the time that his agent Mino Raiola wasn't happy with Manchester United's treatment of his other client Paul Pogba so blocked the deal.

Raiola has denied this.

Instead, Haaland signed for German giants Borussia Dortmund for £16.5 million.

8. Instant impact

Within an hour of his Dortmund career, Haaland had already scored five goals.

His two goals against PSG mean he has 11 goals in just seven appearances so far.

9. He's got a 'super agent'

You'll probably recognise the name of Haaland's agent - Mino Raiola.

He's known as a 'super agent' in football and he represents some of the biggest names in the game including Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Balotelli.

However, he's very controversial and just this week called out Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his alleged treatment of Paul Pogba.

10. Catch him if you can

At six foot four, Haaland has a lot of body to shift.

Despite this, during the match against PSG, Haaland ran so fast that he would have qualified for the 60 metres at the 2018 World Athletics Championships.

That's about 36 km/h (22 mph) in case you were wondering.