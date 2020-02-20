Animal man Steve Backshall is back on CBBC with a brand new series of Deadly 60.

He'll be coming face-to-face with amazing animals including rhinos, orcas, gorillas, whales, sharks, eels...the list goes on!

As well as all the action you expect from Steve as he goes in search of dangerous animals, he's also been finding out about the conservation threats that wildlife face.

He's been telling Sameena about his new adventures and how he thinks we can all make a little difference to help animals and our planet.