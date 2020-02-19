Storm Dennis: More rain might bring more floods

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Why do some places flood?

The UK is preparing for more floods, as lots more rain is predicted.

The UK's national weather service - the Met Office - has said that very heavy rain is expected, particularly in Wales and Yorkshire.

Due to the amount of rain the UK has already had in a short space of time, it is thought that in certain areas the ground will not be able to absorb much more water.

This could lead to groundwater flooding - that's when the ground is already holding too much water and can't take in any more.

Getty Images Groundwater is when the ground is so full of water, or saturated, that it cannot absorb any more

Currently there are 150 flood warnings in place, and six 'severe' flood warnings.

A severe flood warning means dangerous flooding, and it identifies areas that are particularly at risk.

Some of these areas are along the River Severn, the River Lugg and the River Wye.

"With the ground already saturated there is a chance of further flooding, members of the public should check their flood risk and stay up-to-date with flood warnings," said Chief Meteorologist Andy Page.

He has encouraged homes and businesses to keep checking flood warnings for their area throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

What is the flood risk in my area? If you are worried about flooding near you, please speak to an adult you trust and ask them to check the following: Wales: Natural Resources Wales Scotland: SEPA / Scottish Environment Protection Agency Northern Ireland: NI Direct England: Environment Agency

While flooding can be dangerous, things are being done to try to protect areas and help people who've been affected.

Flood barriers are being used and rescue services are helping people to leave their homes and go to safer places to stay.

Getty Images Rescue services have been working hard to keep people and animals safe during the floding

The government announced on Tuesday that people who have been affected by flooding can receive some money to help support themselves during the next few days.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said the funding would "help people in the worst-hit areas to recover and get back on their feet".

The government's support fund can also include up to £5,000 for affected residents and business owners to protect their properties from future floods.