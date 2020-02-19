Storm Dennis: More rain might bring more floods

The UK is preparing for more floods, as lots more rain is predicted.
The UK's national weather service - the Met Office - has said that very heavy rain is expected, particularly in Wales and Yorkshire.
Due to the amount of rain the UK has already had in a short space of time, it is thought that in certain areas the ground will not be able to absorb much more water.
This could lead to groundwater flooding - that's when the ground is already holding too much water and can't take in any more.
Currently there are 150 flood warnings in place, and six 'severe' flood warnings.
A severe flood warning means dangerous flooding, and it identifies areas that are particularly at risk.
Some of these areas are along the River Severn, the River Lugg and the River Wye.
"With the ground already saturated there is a chance of further flooding, members of the public should check their flood risk and stay up-to-date with flood warnings," said Chief Meteorologist Andy Page.
He has encouraged homes and businesses to keep checking flood warnings for their area throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
While flooding can be dangerous, things are being done to try to protect areas and help people who've been affected.
Flood barriers are being used and rescue services are helping people to leave their homes and go to safer places to stay.
The government announced on Tuesday that people who have been affected by flooding can receive some money to help support themselves during the next few days.
Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said the funding would "help people in the worst-hit areas to recover and get back on their feet".
The government's support fund can also include up to £5,000 for affected residents and business owners to protect their properties from future floods.
