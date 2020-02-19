play
TikTok: Plans to make the app safer for kids

Last updated at 08:09
Getty Images

TikTok has announced plans which could mean your parents will control the content you see on the platform.

The aim is to make the video-sharing app safer for young people by linking a parent's account to their child's.

The new family safety mode will allow parents to control things like the amount of screen time allowed on TikTok and who can directly message the family account.

They'll also be able to stop certain types of content from appearing in the feed.

The social media platform's head of trust and safety in Europe, Cormac Keenan, said: "As part of our ongoing commitment to providing users with features and resources to have the best experience on TikTok, we are announcing family safety mode, a new feature to help parents and guardians keep their teens safe on TikTok.

"We will keep introducing ways to keep our community safe so they can stay focused on what matters to them - creating, sharing, and enjoying the creativity of TikTok's community."

Getty Images
Would you want your parents to control what you see on TikTok?

TikTok was was one of the most downloaded apps in 2019.

It allows users to make short videos and share them with their followers.

Last year, it introduced screen time management tools, but says in this latest update reminders to take breaks will now appear in a user's feed.

He said they would "remind our community to be aware of the time they spend on TikTok and to encourage them to consider taking some time out".

What do you think of the plans? How would you feel about your parents having more control of your social media accounts? Let us know in the comments below.

  • I don't care because I'm not on TikTok

