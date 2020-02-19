Brit Award winners 2020: Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Stormzy
It's the biggest night in British music, so who won what?
Mabel celebrated winning her first ever Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist. But she's not the first person in her family to win one. Mabel's mum Neneh Cherry was awarded two Brits of her own exactly 30 years ago.
Mabel's mum was at the height of her fame back in the 1980s but she's still releasing music, with her fifth album 'Broken Politics' coming out in 2018.
Mabel performed Don’t Call Me Up, including lots of bright yellow telephones! It had been nominated for Best New Song but lost out to Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved.
Lewis Capaldi was the biggest winner of the night taking home Song Of The Year for Someone You Loved and another for New Artist. One surprise from the evening was when he confirmed that the 'someone he loved' from his song isn't an ex-girlfriend, but actually his grandma!
Stormzy won the award for British Male Solo Artist, but missed out in the Best New Song and Album of the Year categories.
He also performed a medley of Don't Forget to Breathe, Do Better, Wiley Flow, Own It and Rainfall. He was joined on stage by a choir and dancers who all got very, very wet.
Billie Eilish took the award for International Female Solo Artist, but she seemed most excited to be accepting her award from an actual Spice Girl. Billie said "Thank you, Sporty!" Sporty Spice Mel C gave her the trophy.
Billie also performed the theme song for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die along with famous composer Hans Zimmer and a live orchestra.
Billie was also on stage to give Dave his award for Best Album for Psychodrama.
Harry Style performed his song Falling after losing out on the Best British Male Solo Artist. He also wore a black ribbon on his lapel on the red carpet in memory of his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack.
Before giving out the award for Best International Male Artist Paloma Faith joked about the lack of women in the music industry, saying: "We're here to announce a very, very underrepresented group tonight, the men."
She might have missed out on the award for Best International Female, but Lizzo certainly wasn't letting that get her down. She performed Cuz I love You, Truth Hurts followed by Good as Hell and Juice.
Not all of the excitement happened on stage. Lizzo wore a chocolate-themed dress. It looked so tasty even she couldn't resist taking a bite of her bag - sadly it wasn't made out of real chocolate.