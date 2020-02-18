play
Watch Newsround

Pluto: 90 years since dwarf planet's discovery

Last updated at 17:55
comments
View Comments

On 18 February 1930, self-taught astronomer Clyde Tombaugh discovered the dwarf planet Pluto.

Only five years earlier he built his own telescope from scratch and spent hours and hours photographing the sky.

In 1928 he started work at the Lowell Observatory in Arizona, USA, where he was instructed to identify a so-called 'Planet X'.

He eventually discovered Pluto, which was celebrated as the ninth planet in our solar system.

However, in 2006 Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf planet when astronomers realised that it was more similar to Kuiper Belt Objects than it was to our eight planets.

Pluto and CharonNASA/JHUAPL/SWRI
Pluto pictured on a Nasa telescope - once a planet, then not a planet

Despite this, we wanted to take the time to celebrate little Pluto with a quiz.

Let us know how you do in the comments!

More like this

An artists impression of Pluto's surface

Newsround's cool facts about Pluto

volcano image

Does Pluto have ice volcanoes?

Pluto hazes

Amazing Nasa images reveal Pluto's landscape

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

flooding
play
2:00

Floods: Why do some places flood?

mabel.

What's up with this year's Brit nominations?

comments
The Brits.

Reckon you know everything about the Brits? Try our big quiz

comments
3
Newsround Home