Move over Batman, there's a new superhero in town.

'Jetman' Vince Reffett has been soaring through the sky in Dubai.

Vince is seen here wearing a carbon fibre wing powered by four mini jet engines.

After taking off Vince Reffet soared to his maximum height of 1,800 metres (nearly 6,00ft), where he performed a loop before opening his parachute and returning to the ground.

Its makers say this particular pack is capable of reaching almost 250 miles per hour.