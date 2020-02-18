Sport Relief: The Heat is On: Challenge moves from Mongolia to Namibia

Comic Relief

This year's Sport Relief challenge has had a last-minute change and will now be held in a different country.

A group of celebrities, including CBBC's Karim Zeroual and BBC Radio One's Nick Grimshaw, were aiming to do the On Thin Ice fundraiser in Mongolia this weekend.

But their fundraising mission has now changed quite a bit.

They were meant to be cycling, skating and trekking 100 miles (160km) across a frozen lake.

Wolfgang Kaehler This is a photo above the dry Kuiseb River in the Namib Desert in Namibia

Instead, they'll be doing a four-day 100-mile expedition across the Namib Desert in Namibia, southern Africa.

The challenge in Mongolia has been cancelled because of ongoing health and travel concerns in neighbouring China, where thousands of people have been affected by the coronavirus.

Ruth Davison, interim Chief Executive of Comic Relief, said: "After closely monitoring travel advice, we have decided to relocate our international fundraising challenge, which starts this weekend...we think that the Namib Desert expedition is a fitting alternative.

"We are extremely grateful for our team of celebrities who have not wavered in their passion and determination to want to take on a challenge for us."

The team of famous faces are now preparing for Sport Relief: The Heat Is On. It will start at the source of the Kuiseb River and they'll have to travel on foot and on bike towards the Skeleton Coast.

They'll have to scale the highest sand dunes in the world in temperatures reaching as high as 30 degrees celsius!