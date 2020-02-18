Billie Eilish: Star talks about why she doesn't read Instagram comments
Billie Eilish has opened up about how social media has affected her.
It's ahead of her performance at the Brit Awards 2020 and after the release of her song for the upcoming James Bond film.
The star has been speaking to BBC Breakfast about the advice she'd give to young musicians, as well as revealing why she's stopped reading Instagram comments.
Own It has loads of information and advice around staying safe online and cyberbullying.