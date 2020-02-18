Billie Eilish: Star talks about why she doesn't read Instagram comments

Getty Images

2020 looks set to be a brilliant year for Billie Eilish and it's only just begun.

The 18-year-old recently became the youngest person to win a Grammy award, she'll be performing at the Brit Awards 2020 and she's also behind the latest theme song for the upcoming James Bond film B No Time to Die.

She wrote the track with her brother and producer Finneas, and said they both jumped at the opportunity.

They've been speaking to BBC Breakfast about how challenging it was to start writing the track and what it's like being famous.

I've stopped reading comments on Instagram. It was ruining my life. Billie Eilish , February 2020.

Billie also talked about her relationship with social media and particularly Instagram.

The star has over 54 million followers on the social media platform but has struggled with online bullying.

Billie said "It's weird, the cooler the things are you get to do, the more people hate you".

She also spoke about the 'cancel culture' that some celebrities have to put up with online.

That's where a group of people on the internet join together to 'cancel out' and attack what someone has said.

She said it's insane that the internet is full of trolls, but that she still wants to talk to her fans and interact with them as she says they are versions of herself.

The popstar's also been gearing up for her performance at the Brits and says she is nervous about it.

She'll be singing the Bond song for the first time in public with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.

The song was released on Thursday 13 February and took about three days to write, which Billie says is "really quick" for her and Finneas.

She said she has wanted to make a Bond song for years but had huge writer's block when she first sat in a studio.