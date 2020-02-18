Royal Mail: James Bond stamps released for new movie

George Lazenby played James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service back in 1969. George is the only actor to play Bond just once - in this film - before quitting the famous franchise. According to reports at the time, Sean Connery was offered $1 million to make the sixth film of the series but declined. George Lazenby is the youngest actor to portray 007. He was 29 years old at the time of filming. He wanted to do most of his own stunts, but the studio wouldn't let him. During one of the stunt scenes, Lazenby broke his arm, delaying the filming of many of his later scenes.