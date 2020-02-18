Royal Mail: James Bond stamps released for new movie
Some new stamps have been released by Royal Mail to mark the 25th, and latest, James Bond movie No Time To Die. They've all been inspired by the classic opening sequences and feature the six actors who've played 007. Some, like this one, also show vehicles from the films. This is the Lotus Esprit S1 Submarine which featured in The Spy Who Loved Me.
Actor Pierce Brosnan played the secret agent in GoldenEye in 1995. The film was the 17th in the James Bond franchise and the first to star Brosnan. It was also the first in the famous series not to use any storylines or elements from the Bond books written by novelist Ian Fleming. Brosnan went on to star in three other Bond films; Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.
In 2006 the makers of the movies used Ian Fleming's first Bond novel to make Casino Royale featuring Daniel Craig as 007. Like Pierce Brosnan before him, Daniel Craig starred in four Bond films - Casino Royale, Skyfall, Quantum of Solace, Spectre and is soon to appear in No Time to Die in 2020.
Now this looks pretty scary to fly around in. It's the autogyro which featured in the 1967 movie You Only Live Twice, starring Sean Connery. If you look in the top left hand corner of this stamp, you might also see a secret message. Keep looking!
Goldfinger came out in 1964 with Sean Connery playing the legendary 007. In the film MI6 agent James Bond investigates a gold smuggling ring run by businessman Auric Goldfinger. As he investigates further, he begins to uncover a huge plan to attack Fort Knox - the high security location of America's gold reserves. Connery played 007 in the first five Bond films: Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and You Only Live Twice. He then appeared again as Bond in Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again.
Live and Let Die in 1973 was the first time actor Roger Moore played the spy. During shooting this movie, the stunt team set a world record for a speedboat jump. Like Sean Connery, Roger also starred in seven of the 007 films. These were Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy and A View to a Kill.
Timothy Dalton took on the role of Bond in the 1987 movie The Living Daylights. When it was released, The Living Daylights was the last Bond film for almost 20 years to use an original Ian Fleming title. The next time a title of a book was used was in 2006 for Casino Royale, starring Daniel Craig. Rumour has it Timothy Dalton had turned the role of Bond down fives times before agreeing to The Living Daylights. He turned it down as he felt he was too young in the late 60s, and had other commitments in the early 80s.
George Lazenby played James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service back in 1969. George is the only actor to play Bond just once - in this film - before quitting the famous franchise. According to reports at the time, Sean Connery was offered $1 million to make the sixth film of the series but declined. George Lazenby is the youngest actor to portray 007. He was 29 years old at the time of filming. He wanted to do most of his own stunts, but the studio wouldn't let him. During one of the stunt scenes, Lazenby broke his arm, delaying the filming of many of his later scenes.