Storm Dennis: How has it affected the UK?

Several regions right across the UK have been affected by Storm Dennis. which brought heavy rain and winds over the weekend.

The storm hit just a week after Storm Ciara which caused lots of disruption.

Some parts of the UK have seen more than a month's worth of run in just 48 hours and there are hundreds of flood warnings in place, for some parts of England they're severe warnings.

The bad weather has also led to travel disruptions with road closures and train cancellations.

What impact has Storm Dennis had in different areas across the UK? Read on to find out more.

England

A number of regions in England have been impacted by Storm Dennis.

Areas including Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Telford and Wrekin, Worcestershire and Herefordshire have all experienced flooding.

Getty Images In Hereford the River Wye reached its highest ever recorded level on Sunday night. Flooding caused by the river has left some houses partially covered by water

In Hereford in the West Midlands, the River Wye reached a record level of 6.3 metres on Sunday night.

More than 40 homes were evacuated in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, after the River Teme burst its banks.

Worcestershire County Council is currently working with the police, fire service and the paramedics to help residents who have had to leave their homes.

Getty Images The River Teme in Tenbury Wells burst its banks over the weekend which led to flooding in the town

Telford and Wrekin Council has said it will be filling and giving out sandbags to help people cope with flooding caused by Storm Dennis.

Residents living in and near York have also been using sandbags to help protect their homes after the River Ouse burst its banks.

Getty Images The River Ouse in York also burst its banks after Storm Dennis hit

The severe weather brought by Storm Dennis led to travel disruptions across the country. Some roads were closed due to flooding.

Getty Images Storm Dennis led to travel disruptions in some parts of the country

Wales

Storm Dennis has also brought lots of rainfall to parts of Wales, leading to flooding and landslides.

Several towns and villages including Pontypridd, Crickhowell, Nantgarw and Pentre have been impacted by flooding.

Cardiff, which is the country's capital, has also been affected after the River Taff burst its banks.

Getty Images Vehicles where left deep in the water after the River Taff in Nantgarw burst its banks

Hundreds of homes and businesses have been damaged.

The Welsh government is preparing to provide extra cash to councils to help with the clear-up.

Thousands of homes suffered from power cuts because of the storm, although many have now been reconnected.

Getty Images The Welsh village of Crickhowell saw major flooding after the River Usk bursts its banks

Scotland

Parts of Scotland have been impacted by the severe weather.

Road, rail and ferry links were all disrupted, and football matches cancelled as Storm Dennis swept across the country.

Getty Images Residents in Newcastleton have been working to tackle the damage after Storm Dennis hit

There was also flooding in several areas including Newcastleton, Jedburgh, Hawick and the town of Dumbarton.

Getty Images Cars drove through flooded streets at Dumbarton Quay

Northern Ireland

The effects of Storm Dennis have also been felt in Northern Ireland.

In Dundonald, strong winds caused some damage to shop fronts, with some signs being ripped down.

BBC In Dundonald, Storm Dennis caused damage to a number of shop fronts

The Foyle bridge in Derry was also closed to tall vehicles like lorries and buses because of strong winds.

