The Masked Singer: Who was your favourite?

Last updated at 13:51
Unicorn-chameleon-duck-hedgehog-queen-bee-butterfly.Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA Wire

With the first series of The Masked Singer all wrapped up, we want to know who your favourite performer was.

From Hedghog to Chameleon and Duck - which singer did you like the most?

Nicola Roberts won the first series of The Masked Singer dressed as Queen Bee.

The former Girls Aloud star beat comedian Jason Manford (Hedgehog) and opera singer Katherine Jenkins (Octopus) to the crown.

But, who was your favourite? Do you think someone else deserved to win?

