TV licence fee: What is it and why are people talking about it?

RichLegg

Lots of people watch programmes on their TV or tablet every day. They might also listen to the radio.

But have you ever wondered how all of the programmes and content get made? And who pays for it all?

Well when it comes to the BBC, it's because of something called the TV licence.

So, what is it and why are people talking about it?

What is the TV licence?

Every household in the UK needs a licence to watch live TV or programmes on catch-up services like BBC iPlayer. It's illegal to do this without one.

But you don't have to own a television to need a TV licence - other devices such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones count too.

Most people have to pay for the licence.

At the moment it costs £154.50 a year (£52 for black and white TV sets).

Anyone over 75 years old currently gets their licence for free, but from June 2020 only some over-75s will.

Getty Images

What is the money used for?

Most of the money (over 90%) from the TV licence fee goes to the British Broadcasting Corporation - the BBC.

Yep, that's the organisation which makes Newsround and shows other programmes such as The Next Step and Jamie Johnson.

It doesn't just fund BBC TV channels (including CBBC) but also its radio stations, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds and online services and apps.

The BBC is the UK's public service broadcaster which means its job is "to act in the public interest" by providing "impartial, high quality and distinctive" content which "inform, educate and entertain" all audiences.

On other channels, such as Channel 4 and ITV, funding comes from companies paying to have adverts between programmes. On services such as Netflix, people pay a fee each month to be able watch its content.

Getty Images

Why are people talking about the TV licence?

There's been quite a lot of talk about whether or not people should still need to pay for a TV licence.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said "at this stage we are not planning to get rid of all licence fees though I am certainly looking at it".

He also said it's important to look at whether it makes sense long-term to keep the BBC funded by the public.

There are other reasons people are talking about the licence fee.

One is a change to those who get it for free. At the moment over-75s don't pay, but from June 2020 only some people aged 75 will get that.

Some people weren't happy about this as they argue that TV can be an important part of a older person's life, especially helping to tackle loneliness.

Another reason it's being talked about is because in December 2019 the government announced that it's considering whether or not it should still be a criminal offence not to pay the TV licence fee.

At the moment anyone caught watching or recording live TV, or using iPlayer without a licence, can be issued with a fine of up to £1,000.

While some think the government's idea would be a positive step, others worry this will lead to fewer people paying, which could then mean less money for the BBC to make programmes and content.

TV Licensing

What are the reasons AGAINST keeping the TV licence?

Critics argue that other on-demand streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV, are growing in popularity.

It means people have much more choice now when it comes to what they want to watch.

They say that the licence fee forces people to pay for something they may not use often. For example, someone might watch other TV channels, such as ITV or Channel 4, but never put on BBC One or CBBC.

The BBC also does lots of different things - from kids' TV, to local news, coverage of big sporting events and entertainment shows like Strictly Come Dancing. Some argue that it simply does too much and does some of the same stuff as other channels and services.

Getty Images BBC headquarters in London

What are the reasons FOR keeping the TV licence?

Those in favour of the licence fee say the BBC is good value for money and that it plays an important part in society.

It broadcasts popular shows such as Eastenders, Match of the Day, Doctor Who and Blue Planet, as well as producing local, national and international news.

But the funding from the licence doesn't just pay for its TV channels and programmes, it includes lots of other things too.

For example podcasts, sports commentary and online articles...and even quizzes!

For those who support the licence fee, they say that as the UK's public service broadcaster, the BBC has a vital role to play in making sure everyone in the UK can read, see or hear fair and unbiased news for free.

Then there's also the argument that it's a positive thing not having to watch loads and loads of adverts!

Will the licence fee be scrapped?

Although the Prime Minister has said he's "looking at" the licence fee, it is actually protected in law until 2027.

So for the moment, the licence fee still stands.