Dancing On Ice: Who's the latest celeb to leave?

Reality TV star Maura Higgins is the latest celebrity to leave Dancing On Ice.

Maura and her professional partner Alexander Demetriou were in the skate off against Libby Clegg and her partner Mark Hanretty.

After the result was announced Maura said "I really did want to stay".

Maura is the sixth celebrity to leave the competition.

This week the stars had a tough job as they had to perform their routines using props.

Maura danced with a broom, while Libby performed using a suitcase.

Her dance partner Alexander was full of praise for Maura and told Phillip and Holly: 'This girl is one of the greatest women I've ever met. She's genuine, she's everything.'

Speaking after her performance, Maura acknowledged she had made a few stumbles during the dance and scored 30 out of 40.

She said: "What can you say? I did have a few stumbles there, I couldn't get my balance at one stage. I feel OK."

Maura also revealed she had been struggling with her confidence on the ice during the week as viewers saw her have an emotional video chat with her mum Sharon.

It wasn't the only drama from the weekend as professional skater Hamish Gaman pulled out of Sunday's show, saying he's been "struggling" over the past few months.

Posting on social media he said he had found the last few months really tough.

His celebrity dance partner Caprice quit the show earlier this year.