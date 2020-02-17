Billie Eilish: No Time To Die on course to be singer's first UK number one

Universal Pictures

Billie Eilish is set to get her first UK number one with her brand new track, No Time To Die.

No Time To Die is the theme tune for the brand new James Bond film.

According to the Official Charts Company, who manage the charts, the US singer-songwriter has shot straight into the chart lead, less than three days after the song was released so she's in a great position to still be there on Friday when the official announcement is made.

If she manages to hit the number one spot, it'll be only the second James Bond song to do so.

The only other Bond song to have topped the charts is Sam Smith's Writing's On The Wall in 2015.

Billie is the youngest ever artist to write and perform a James Bond song.

Her highest charting position so far has been her track 'Bad Guy' which reached number two last year.

However, she has already had a number one album, with her debut 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' hitting the top spot.

She's due to perform the track for the first time at the Brits on Tuesday with composer Hans Zimmer.