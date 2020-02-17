Storm Dennis: Weather brings rain and flooding brings flooding across Britain

Getty Images Families were helped out of their homes by rescue teams.

Storm Dennis has caused major flooding over the weekend, with warning of further flooding over the next few days.

Authorities in Herefordshire, Shropshire and South Wales have declared 'major incidents' and have set up emergency centres to help people who have had to leave their homes.

A record number of flood warnings were issued over the weekend and there are still 300 flood warnings in place in Britain.

The army were called in to help out in some areas, but the government has said they won't be able to protect all homes from flooding.

In parts of Wales more rain has fallen in the last two days than in the whole month of October.

Some schools have been closed but many areas are on half term.

The Minister in charge of the Environment, George Eustice, blamed the "nature of climate change" for the amount of damage.

More than a month's worth of rain fell in 48 hours over the weekend with winds of 90 mph in some places across Britain.

Trains have been affected around the country, with many train lines underwater or blocked by fallen trees.

The army has been brought in to help people in West Yorkshire and in the North Yorkshire city of York thousands of sandbags have been placed around vulnerable properties near the River Ouse.

The Environment Agency has warned that the river's water levels could rise to record levels.

There are still red and amber weather warnings in place for much of England and Wales.