Storm Dennis: Police declare 'major incident' after flooding

Last updated at 14:47
Members of the emergency services evacuate residents from floodedGetty Images
Members of the emergency services have helped evacuate residents from flooded homes

Many people are being rescued from their homes in South Wales as Storm Dennis continues to cause widespread flooding.

Herefordshire and South Wales Police have declared 'major incidents' and have set up emergency centres to help people who have to leave their homes.

Assistant Chief Constable Jennifer Gilmer, said: "I would like to reassure the public who have been affected that we are doing everything we can".

"I have very clear advice for everybody, which is not to panic, and to be sensible - stay well clear of any danger such as streams and rivers, and contact us in an emergency."

Rescue operations are underwayGetty Images
Recovery operations are underway - people are being rescued by boat

Firefighters have been rescuing stranded people by boat as the water levels are so high.

In Yorkshire, where the Army was deployed on Saturday, residents are having to closely monitor the River Ouse and River Calder, both of which are very high.

Trains have been affected around the country, with many train lines underwater or blocked by fallen trees.

There are still red and amber weather warnings in place for much of England and Wales.

