The Masked Singer: Who won and who was behind the masks?

Finally, after weeks of guessing games and slightly freaky moments, the final three contestants on The Masked Singer were unveiled.

Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Octopus all revealed their true identities after Queen Bee was announced the series winner.

And it was...

Nicola Roberts!

The former Girls Aloud singer tried to confuse us throughout the series by putting on a number of different accents, such as a Liverpool accent (her real accent), Newcastle accent and an American accent.

But in the end, the judges guessed correctly and Nicola removed Queen Bee's mask.

Hedgehog was revealed to be comedian Jason Manford. "I've just loved this show, it's been fabulous," he said.

He said his children didn't even know he was on the show and they were learning it for the first time when they were watching on the sofa at home!

The judges looked shocked when they learned Octopus was classical singer Katherine Jenkins.

"It's been so fun," she said after the big unveiling.

"My normal career can be quite serious and quite static and so to be able to do something where you can literally create a new character, sing songs you would never in a million years sing, has been really, really fun".

