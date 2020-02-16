Caroline Flack: Tributes paid to the TV presenter

Getty Images

Celebrities and fans have paid tribute to the TV presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing winner Caroline Flack after she died aged 40.

Presenting duo Ant and Dec said they were both "devastated" and said their "thoughts and prayers are with her family".

The Strictly team said "Caroline had an infectious energy and passion for dance," and she "became in incredible champion".

Strictly presenter Tess Daly added "she was absolutely shocked and devastated at this tragic news. Rest in peace Caroline you beautiful girl." Her co-host Claudia Winkleman said it was "such heartbreaking news".

Caroline's Xtra Factor co-presenter and friend Olly Murs said his "heart is forever broken".

Getty Images

Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama said, "She was an amazing woman and always someone I looked up to in our line of work".

CBBC presenters Sam and Mark, who worked with Caroline in 2006, said, "She was a great presenter, we instantly got on with her and she made me and Mark look funnier than we were with her unbelievably beautiful, infectious laugh."

Caroline starred alongside Sam and Mark on CBBC show TMi in 2006

Remember, if you are upset by the news, here is some advice to help you.

