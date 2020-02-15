Now at Newsround we definitely DON'T have a favourite astronaut but if we did, it might be Christina Koch!

The record-breaking spacewoman has just come home after spending almost a year on the International Space Station.

We reckon she was very pleased to see her family again and she probably missed her dog loads.

But wait till you see how much her adorable dog missed her! Awww!

