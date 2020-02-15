In Lapland, the famous reindeer have had a very special visitor... not Santa - Greta!

Climate activist Greta Thunberg visited the indigenous Sami people and their reindeers to draw attention to the environmental problems they face.

Average temperatures in the Arctic have risen twice as fast as the average in the rest of the world according to the Arctic Council and it's affecting reindeers grazing lands.

Soft snow that reindeer are able to snuffle grass through is being replaced by hard ice which they can't.

