Valentine's Day Banksy artwork appears in Bristol

PA Media The artwork was found on the side of a house in Barton Hill, Bristol

Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy has produced a new artwork in Bristol, which could contain a message of love.

The piece shows a girl firing a catapult of red flowers which are made with spray-painted ivy.

The artwork appeared on the side of a building in the artist's home city on Thursday.

The elusive artist then posted a picture of the piece on his Instagram account at midnight on Valentine's Day.

Reuters The artwork has caused a stir in Bristol

People have already been visiting and taking photos of the artwork.

The owner of the property has now put a plastic sheet over the piece to protect it.

Banksy's last work before this was a festive scene to highlight homelessness in Birmingham.