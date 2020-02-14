Valentine's Day Banksy artwork appears in Bristol

Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy has produced a new artwork in Bristol, which could contain a message of love.
The piece shows a girl firing a catapult of red flowers which are made with spray-painted ivy.
The artwork appeared on the side of a building in the artist's home city on Thursday.
The elusive artist then posted a picture of the piece on his Instagram account at midnight on Valentine's Day.
People have already been visiting and taking photos of the artwork.
The owner of the property has now put a plastic sheet over the piece to protect it.
Banksy's last work before this was a festive scene to highlight homelessness in Birmingham.
