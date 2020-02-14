Have you got what it takes to be an astronaut?

NASA

Nasa is looking for candidates to take part in its future missions.

Since the 1960s, Nasa has selected 350 candidates to train as astronauts, with 48 currently in the active astronaut corps.

Humans haven't stepped on the Moon in nearly half a century - but Nasa wants to send the first woman and the next man there by 2024.

What does it take to apply?

Applications to become an astronaut are open from 2 - 31 March.

The first thing you'll need is American citizenship, and dual nationals (if you have citizenship elsewhere as well as the US) are allowed to apply too.

You'll also need a background in science. New recruits are expected to have a master's degree in a science or maths subject, including engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science or mathematics.

Recruits will also need two years of related professional experience, or a minimum of 1,000 hours of flying time as lead pilot in a jet aircraft.

Then after completing an online application, candidates who make it through to the next stage must pass a physical examination.

