Woman reunited with a lost mixtape 25 years after it washed away to sea when she was 12!

Newsround

Imagine the heartbreak of making your perfect playlist with all your favourite tracks only for it to be accidently deleted, never to be heard again.

Well that is the feeling Stella Wedell had when she was 12 years old.

Back in 1993, Stella made a cassette mix tape to take with her on her family holiday to Spain.

The tape featured all her favourite songs of her childhood, with artists such as Pet Shop Boys, Bob Marley and Shaggy - it even had a song from the Disney film the Jungle Book on it!

But she lost the tape on the beach and feared the sea had taken it.

25 years later, she was visiting a photography exhibition in Stockholm, Sweden when she spotted the tape along with a list of the 20 songs she had recorded on it!

It had washed up on a beach in Fuerteventura, more than 1,200 miles from where Stella had last seen it, in 2017 and was recovered by British artist Mandy Barker.

"When I was reading the tracklist, it seemed very familiar to me," Stella said.

"So I took a picture of it and compared it with the original CD from 1993, which I still have - and it was exactly the same tracklist!"

The artist sent the tape to a professional audio restorer, who managed to listen to all the tracks, and it was included in her touring exhibition 'Sea of Artefacts', which highlighted plastic pollution in the oceans.

The tape will continue touring as part of Barker's exhibition but will be returned to Ms Wedell afterwards.