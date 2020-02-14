Sonic the Hedgehog movie hits our screens on Friday 14 February.

Based on Sega's video game, the film was due for release in late 2019 but was delayed because of fans' reaction to the trailer and Sonic's original design.

The super-speedy hedgehog was redesigned and the release date was delayed.

The story is about Sonic teaming up with his best friend, a human called Tom Wachowski to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination.

Our very own Hacker T Dog caught up with the actor Jim Carrey who plays Dr Robotnik to find out more!