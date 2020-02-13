Coronavirus: Why Stormzy's cancelled part of his world tour

Getty Images

Stormzy is rescheduling some of the gigs on his world tour because of coronavirus.

The flu-like virus started in China, so for now he has cancelled performances as part of the Asia leg of his Heavy Is The Head tour.

The aim is to help prevent the risk of it spreading further by performing in front of big crowds.

The grime star was due to play shows in Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, China and South Korea next month.

He posted the news on social media saying: "I was seriously looking forward to bringing the HITH World tour to Asia and playing some epic sold out shows but due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, I'm regrettably having to reschedule this leg of the Tour.

"Information regarding the rescheduled dates will follow in due course... I promise I'll be back."

Stormzy's performances aren't the only events to be cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The world's biggest phone show, the Mobile World Congress, was due to take place in Barcelona, but that has also been called off.

Some sports events have also been postponed such as the Chinese Grand Prix.