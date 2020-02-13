Uefa and Disney join forces to get girls into football - but will it work?

ScotlandFA

Putting flowers on footy kits, pink whistles and water bottles, 'social media breaks', and advertising girls football using Disney princesses.

These are just some of the suggestions football organisations have made to try and get more girls into football.

But some of the ideas haven't gone down so well and have even been called out on social media for being sexist.

Pupils at one school in Durham were so angry about the ideas they wrote to complain to the Football Association, saying that girls "aren't brainless Barbie dolls", and "we don't need pink whistles".

Now Uefa - the organisation in charge of football around Europe - have joined up with Disney to launch another campaign, called Playmakers, to try to encourage young girls to get active.

Children who attend the Playmakers sessions will play games and join in activities based on the storyline of Disney and Pixar'sIncredibles 2.

The idea was born after research showed that girls further enjoy sport when it includes elements of storytelling.

Getty Images

With the help of footballs, bibs and cones, trained coaches will encourage the players to become Elastigirl, Violet, Mr Incredible and Dash, bringing the film's action scenes to life through movement, teamwork and their imagination.

Scotland National Team Striker Erin Cuthbert said: "Using Disney will not only make football even more enjoyable for [girls] at a young age but will also hopefully increase participation levels even more.

"I can see a huge difference now in terms of the number of young girls taking part in football from when I was growing up, and playing in a boys team."

We want to hear from you. What do you think of this latest idea?

Can you think of anymore ways to get more girls playing football?

Let us know in the comments section below.