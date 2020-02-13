The Masked Singer: Who do you want to win the final?

Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA Wire

It's been one of the strangest talent shows anyone can remember and this weekend a winner will be crowned.

Yes - it's the grand final of The Masked Singer on Saturday night.

Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Octopus are looking to take the title.

Read on to see what we've found out about the contestants and who people think could really be behind the costumes.

What do we know about the singers?

QUEEN BEE

What have they sung so far?

The songs Queen Bee has sung so far include: Someone you loved by Lewis Capaldi, Alive by Sia and Heaven by DJ Sammy.

What clues have we had?

The clues she has given in her films include that she was famous in her youth, is the 'joker of the pack', and could have French heritage.

She can also put on a number of different accents - such as a Liverpool, Newcastle and American.

Who do people think it could be?

Loads of people think it's Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud and some of the judges are convinced it's Little Mix's Jesy or Jade, or even Ellie Goulding.

Rita Ora suggested Princess Beatrice but, hey, that's Rita.

HEDGEHOG

What have they sung so far?

The songs Hedgehog has sung so far include: Black Magic by Little Mix, Shine by Take That and Don't Look Back in Anger by Oasis.

What clues have we had?

Hedgehog has said they are "most happy on stage", they once had a job where they "died at 8.30 every night" and they are believed to have a connection with stage shows such as Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray.

Who do people think it could be?

We've had all sorts of suggestions for this one ranging from comedians Michael McIntyre and Jason Manford, to singers Alfie Boe and Michael Ball. Dr Who actor, Bradley Walsh has also come up.

OCTOPUS

What have they sung so far?

Octopus has sung Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid, Splish Splash by Bobby Darin and the James Bond song Diamonds Are Forever by Shirley Bassey.

What clues have we had?

Octopus told us they are always "on the go". They were asked about modelling and said they had experience of the catwalk, and want to be a "role model" to kids. We also learned that Octopus has signed a record-breaking deal, can sing opera and is maybe linked to the TV show The Apprentice.

Who do people think it could be?

Octopus is a great singer and there have been loads of guesses for his one including: opera stars Katherine Jenkins and Charlotte Church, singer/dancer Ashley Roberts and her fellow Pussycat Doll and X Factor judge, Nicole Scherzinger.