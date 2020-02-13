Ant and Dec: Everything you need to know about the return of Saturday Night Takeaway

Getty Images

The wait for the return of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is nearly over.

They'll be returning to our screens at 7pm on 22 February with a brand new series of the family game show.

The show's official account released the date of the new season on social media - with added fireworks!

It's been almost two years since the ITV show has been on our screens, but this means that Ant and Dec will be back on telly with Get Out of Me Ear, Win the Ads, and Sofa Watch.

What else do we know?

It's been announced that US pop star Camila Cabello will be the first Guest Announcer. The X Factor Celebrity judge Nicole Scherzinger and the Pussycat Dolls will also do the first End of the Show Show.

Slightly strange comedy drama 'The Honoured' will also return with Ant and Dec dealing with an intergalactic security issue! Guest stars this time include Hugh Bonneville from Paddington, Emily Atack and, Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell,

Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern is back (yay!) but one big change to the show this time will be that Scarlett Moffatt is not returning after spending a series as a co-host with Ant and Dec.

In January ITV said: "Scarlett Moffatt won't feature as a contributor in the 2020 series of Saturday Night Takeaway...We thank Scarlett for all of her hard work on the show."

It'll be the first time that Ant and Dec have done the show together since Ant McPartlin was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £86,000, due to his involvement in a car crash in March 2018 after drinking alcohol and driving.

