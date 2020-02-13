Disney: Is Will Smith going to be in Aladdin 2?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Disney's Aladdin: Check out the new trailer

Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin was one of the biggest hits of the 2019, so maybe we shouldn't be too shocked about news of a sequel.

Although it hasn't been confirmed by Disney, US entertainment news site Variety says the makers of the first film are already signed up to the project and have spent the last six months deciding what the new film should look like.

But what about the film's stars? Will actors Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott be back for another adventure in Agrabah?

Variety says the plan is for them all to return in Aladdin 2, but the actors won't be hired for a while yet, as the script still has to be finished and approved.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Tasha meets the Aladdin cast at the Premiere

Aladdin was so popular it became the highest-grossing film of actor Will Smith's career, and is only the fourth live-action adaptation to make a million dollars, joining "The Lion King," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Alice in Wonderland."

We also aren't sure whether Guy Ritchie will be back to direct the sequel.

When Aladdin was released Guy said he'd wanted to be director so he could make something his five children could watch. With his youngest three kids - Rafael, Rivka, and Levi - all under 10 we reckon they'll still be the film's target age even if it does take a few years to make.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Find out which films are worth a watch in 2020

Variety has said that the film will be released in cinemas, rather than just appearing on Disney Plus.

The 2019 Aladdin film was based on Disney's original animated film released back in 1992. But although the 1992 version has two sequels, this new release isn't going to be based on them, but will instead have a totally original storyline of its own.

Are you happy about the rumoured new Aladdin sequel? What do you think the film's storyline should be?

Let us know in the comments.