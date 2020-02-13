Scientists discover a turtle the size of a car!

COURTESY EDWIN CADENA, RODOLFO SANCHEZ, JAIME CHIR

Scientists studying fossils of extinct giant turtles say they've discovered the largest land turtle of all time.

What's more - their huge shells were apparently more than just their portable homes.

The turtle, whose scientific name is 'Stupendemys geographicus' (meaning "stupendous turtle"), grew up to four metres long and weighed more than 1.25 tons.

Some of these beasts may have been the size of a car and males also had unique horned shells which they think were used to take on other turtles.

Deep scars found in the fossils suggested that these horns may have been used like a lance for fighting with other males over mates or territory.

So not only were they huge, they were also battle warriors!

They lived in the lakes and rivers of northern South America from as far back as 13 million years ago.

Researchers first discovered the fossils in the 1970s but recent analysis has given more insight to the species.

They have found out more about their diet after studying fossils of their jaws and concluded they ate small animals including fish, caimans (small species of crocodile), snakes - as well as molluscs and vegetation, particularly fruits and seeds.

They lived in huge areas of wetland spanning across Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Peru, before the Amazon and Orinoco rivers were formed.