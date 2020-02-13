How are storms named?

From Storm Ciara to Storm Dennis - how are all of these storms named?

The UK has a national weather service called The Met Office and since 2014 they've been working with Ireland's weather centre to name storms.

The first ever storm to be named was Storm Abigail.

The names are picked in alphabetical order… right now we've got Ciara and next with got Dennis. After Dennis, the next storm will start with an E.

