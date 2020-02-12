There's nothing better than waking up from a really great nap, so imagine how it feels coming out of hibernation.

Hibernation is like a really deep sleep and lots of animals - including insects, birds and bears - do it during the winter months to avoid the cold and food shortages.

These European brown bears at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo have been caught on camera play fighting together for the first time since their long snooze began in November.

They're sisters called Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White!

Whipsnade Zoo bear keeper Felicity Ball said: "They even gave themselves a good old-fashioned cold water wake-up wash!

They enjoyed the February sunshine for a good 20 minutes before heading straight back to their den for another nap, so they're obviously not quite ready to be fully up and about yet - when bears come out of hibernation they tend to hit the "snooze button" a few times, just like some of us in the morning!"

Pictures from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo