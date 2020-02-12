Dwyane Johnson: WWE star's daughter takes up wrestling
After the news that Dwayne Johnson's daughter is training to become a WWE wrestler - we look at who else has followed in the footsteps of their famous parents.
The daughter of the WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going to follow in her dad’s footsteps. Simone Johnson, 18, has started wrestling training and will continue the legacy of her dad, her grandad, and her great-grandad! Simone's started training with WWE and says she’s “beyond thankful for this opportunity and ready to get after it." The Rock posted on his Instagram: "Dreams ain't just for dreamers... So proud. Live your dream. Let's work."
Getty Images
Here's a father and son combo who've also got to the top of their sport. Kasper and his dad Peter Schmeichel have both won the Premier League as goalkeepers. Peter was a legend for Manchester United in the 1990s and Kasper plays for Leicester City and won the Premier League in 2016.
Getty Images
The Beckham boys are following in the footsteps of their dad – Brooklyn and Romeo have both done a bit of modelling. And Brooklyn’s also a promising footballer, watch this space!
Getty Images
Meet a very talented family! You probably recognise them but Fresh Prince Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have had several kids who've gone on to be actors and singers. Jaden and Willow have both been in big moves and put out big-selling records and Trey is an actor and DJ.
Getty Images
Cindy Crawford is a world famous model. She’s advertised some of the world’s biggest brands and walked down some of the most famous cat walks. And now her daughter, Kaia, is doing the same thing! Kaia is only 18 years old, but she’s already working for some top brands and magazines.
Getty Images
Angelina Jolie from Maleficent is one of the world’s most famous actors, she probably got it from her dad! Jon Voight is an actor and won an Oscar in 1969. Angelia is arguably more famous than her dad, and is an Oscar winner too.