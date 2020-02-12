Dwyane Johnson: WWE star's daughter takes up wrestling

The daughter of the WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going to follow in her dad’s footsteps. Simone Johnson, 18, has started wrestling training and will continue the legacy of her dad, her grandad, and her great-grandad! Simone's started training with WWE and says she’s “beyond thankful for this opportunity and ready to get after it." The Rock posted on his Instagram: "Dreams ain't just for dreamers... So proud. Live your dream. Let's work."