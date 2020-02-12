play
Watch Newsround

Pokémon: Professor Oak's new look - what do you think?

Last updated at 17:09
comments
View Comments
professor-oakPokemon Company

Pokémon fans, listen up, Professor Oak's had a makeover.

The new prof looks totally different to the Samuel Oak we know and love.

He's swapped his white laboratory coat and short hair for sunglasses and long hair and a beard.

And Oak's not just got a laid-back look, he's got a new name too - Grand Oak.

professor-oakPokemon Company
Professor Oak before his makeover

It's part of a new app, Pokémon Home, being launched by Nintendo.

It's a cloud service that lets users move Pokémon they've caught and trade them on the go, launched on several platforms including Nintendo Switch and Android and iOS devices.

The new-look character Grand Oak will take users through the process of joining up.

What do you think? And which Professor do you prefer?

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

pikachu-pokemon-go

Pokemon Go: Game downloaded a billion times

pokemon go
play
1:07

Pokemon Go: One year after its launch, do you still play?

Grookey scorbunny and sobble

Pokémon Sword and Shield: The launch and what to expect

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

matt weather
play
0:56

Will there be snow over half term?

kids
play
1:29

'They called me contagious once'

dwayne-and-simone-johnson.
image

Kids that have followed in their famous parent’s footsteps

Newsround Home