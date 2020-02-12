play
Watch Newsround

Why is Prince William in a wheelchair?

If you're wondering why Prince William is in a wheelchair, he's not injured himself.

The Duke of Cambridge has been visiting a centre in Leicestershire that helps military amputees - where he tried playing wheelchair basketball!

He was joined by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles on a tour of the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC).

The rare joint engagement saw the four royals meet patients during the visit to the £300m centre in Nottinghamshire.

But the big question is - does he get a basket? Watch this to find out!

