WWE Superstar Roman Reigns says his biggest challenge was facing leukaemia, a type of cancer, and announcing his illness to the world.

Reigns is one of the biggest names in wrestling, he's won the World Heavyweight Championship three times and the Universal Championship once. He's also Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's cousin.

He sat down to answer kids' questions on his comeback from leukaemia and what it's like to step into a WWE ring.

