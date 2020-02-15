play
Turning old mattresses into gardens

We sleep on them every night, but when you get a new mattress what happens to the old one?

More than 7.5 million mattresses are thrown away every year, with most of them ending up in landfill.

But now a team of scientists from Sheffield University have come up with a way to give them a new lease of life - as 'recycled gardens'.

They've been working with Syrian refugees at Za'atari camp in Jordan, and together they've grown tomatoes, peppers, aubergines and herbs, using nothing but water and foam from an old mattress.

Here's De'Graft to explain how they managed it.

