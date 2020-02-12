Fighting mice photograph wins 'People's Choice' award at the Wildlife Photographer competition

This picture was the winner of the 'People's Choice' award at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The photograph was taken by Sam Rowley, who discovered the best way to photograph the mice at London's Underground stations was to lie face down on the platform and wait. He said he only saw them fighting over scraps of food for a split second, before one grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways. He was so interested in the rodents that he spent a week down the tube trying to picture them.