Fighting mice photograph wins 'People's Choice' award at the Wildlife Photographer competition
This brilliant picture was the winner of the 'People's Choice' award at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.
This picture was the winner of the 'People's Choice' award at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The photograph was taken by Sam Rowley, who discovered the best way to photograph the mice at London's Underground stations was to lie face down on the platform and wait. He said he only saw them fighting over scraps of food for a split second, before one grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways. He was so interested in the rodents that he spent a week down the tube trying to picture them.
Sam Rowley/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA
This picture, taken by Aaron Gekoski, has a sad back story. It was taken to highlight the cruel practice of using animals for entertainment purposes in countries all over the world. Orangutans like this one are used in degrading performances at Safari World, Bangkok, Thailand - and many other locations. The shows were temporarily stopped in 2004 due to pressure from campaigners, but today the shows continue, with hundreds of people paying to watch the orangutans box, dance and play the drums.
Aaron Gekoski/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA
You have to look a bit closer to spot the creatures in this one! Francis De Andres was the photographer of these beautiful deer in the snow. "The conditions for photographing at the Norwegian archipelago Svalbard are extreme" said the organisers of the competition. "Wildlife has adapted to the environment and its freezing temperatures. Francis found this composition of white arctic reindeer, which were observing him, both curious and charming."
Francis De Andres/Wildlife Photographer of the Yea
"The surrogate mother" by Martin Buzora shows wildlife ranger Elias Mugambi with an orphaned baby black rhino named Kitui. Elias often spends weeks away from his family caring for young rhinos like Kitui. They are in the sanctuary as a result of poaching or because their mothers are blind and cannot care for them safely in the wild.
Martin Buzora/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA