Spotify has just launched a kids app

Spotify Kids

Spotify has launched a brand new streaming app for kids.

It's called 'Spotify Kids' and has been released in connection with Childnet International's Safer Internet Day.

Spotify is the most popular music streaming service in the UK, with over 108 million subscribers worldwide.

It's the first time a major music streaming site has launched an app specifically for children.

Other apps - including Apple Music - have options to restrict adult content on their services.

What exactly is Spotify Kids?

Spotify Kids is a stand-alone app which gives children access to around 8,000 songs which have been chosen specially by Spotify to appeal to younger audiences.

The artists include Little Mix, George Ezra, McFly, Adele, Calvin Harris and Busted.

The app looks a bit different from the main Spotify app because it's focused on being easy to navigate through. It's also really colourful.

It's available to anyone who has a family subscription to Spotify.

Are there any other streaming services for kids?

Before Spotify released this app, they had an 'explicit music filter' which restricted any songs which had bad language in them.

However, lots of songs which didn't have bad language but still talked about inappropriate subjects slipped through the net.

Other music streaming sites like Spotify's biggest competitor, Apple Music, have parental controls on them but don't have a separate app for children.