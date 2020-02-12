Brexit: Could Northern Ireland end up in a different time zone?

Getty Images

Northern Ireland could find itself in a different time zone to the rest of the UK.

That's because of Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal and a decision that the European Parliament made last year.

At the moment, EU countries and the UK change time zones twice a year - on the last Sunday of March to British Summer Time (BST) and then back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on the last Sunday of October.

Last year, the European Parliament backed plans to end changing the clocks twice a year, so they can make the most of extra daylight hours.

A report from the House of Lords, where new laws are double-checked to make sure they are sensible, has raised concerns that Northern Ireland could end up following the same rules as Brussels.

That's because Northern Ireland is staying inside the EU single market, which means it will still follow some of the EU's rules.

That means the UK and Northern Ireland would be following different time zones!

The Lords committee said the government must give "urgent further consideration" to the impact that this might have.

They said the island of Ireland would be in two different time zones and cause difficulties for people and businesses in Northern Ireland.